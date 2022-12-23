Salted Caramel Iced Latte
Ingredients
2oz Salted Caramel Cream Egg Nog
6oz Cold Brewed Coffee
Ice
Instructions:
1. Add ice and coffee to a glass.
2. Top with Salted Caramel Cream Egg Nog. Stir and enjoy!
Peppermint Bark BrowniesIngredients:
For Fudgy Brownies:
12 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
1 1/4 cup brown sugar packed
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup chocolate chopped
For Peppermint Bark Ganache:
1 cup white chocolate chopped
1/4 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup Peppermint Bark Cream Liqueur
peppermint as needed
Mini Egg Nog CheesecakesFor Spiced Graham Cracker Crust:
6 sheets graham crackers crushed
1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
For Egg Nog Cheesecake:
2 blocks cream cheese room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs room temperature
1/3 cup Egg Nog room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
For Whipped Cream:
1/3 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
pinch ground nutmeg
pinch ground cinnamon
Instructions:
For Spiced Graham Cracker Crust:
1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees (F). Line a 12 cavity cupcake tin with cupcake liners and set aside.
2. In a small bowl combine the graham cracker crumbs, salt, sugar, melted butter, ground nutmeg and ground cinnamon. Mix until fully combined. The mixture should be the texture of wet sand.
3. Use the bottom of a clean cup to firmly press about 1-1 1/2 tablespoons of the crumb mixture into each liner.
4. Bake the crusts for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the pan from the oven and allow them cool completely.
For Egg Nog Cheesecake:
1. Turn the oven down to 300 degrees (F).
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar together on low speed until fully combined and smooth.
3. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well and scraping down the sides of the bowl between each addition.
4. Add the egg nog, vanilla, ground nutmeg, and ground cinnamon. Mix until fully combined.
5. Fill each liner up almost to the top.
6. Bake the cheesecakes for 15 minutes. Turn the oven off and allow the cheesecakes to sit in the oven for 30 minutes. Crack the oven door open and allow sit until cooled to room temperature.
7. Transfer cheesecakes to the fridge until ready to serve.
For Whipped Cream:
1. In a medium bowl using a hand mixer beat the heavy cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Be sure not to over-mix. You can add the nutmeg and cinnamon into the whipped cream or sprinkle it on top. I sprinkled it on top.
2. You can add a dollop of whipped cream to each Mini Egg Nog Cheesecake or you can add the whipped cream to a piping bag with a piping tip and pipe your desired amount on top.
