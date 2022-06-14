The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol held primetime public hearings Thursday that showed that former President Donald Trump was clearly to blame for an “attempted coup” in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The panel showed new video evidence and provided a timeline that showed evidence that firmly laid the blame on Trump.
The violent siege of the Capitol was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.”
The panel showed chilling evidence of a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the attack and startling testimony from Trump’s innermost circle.
The evidence sets the record straight for history and criminal prosecution related to the attack.
Trump loyalists have tried to downplay the attack as Americans simply exercising their right to free speech instead of a well-funded, orchestrated attack that imperiled American democracy.
Trump has continued to repeat lies about election fraud and several Republicans who share his views have been nominated in the primaries.
Testimony showed how Trump desperately clung to his own false claims of election fraud, beckoning supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would certify the results, despite those around him insisting Biden had won the election.
In a previously unseen video clip, the panel played a remark from former Attorney General Bill Barr, who testified that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were “bull----.”
In another clip, the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified to the committee that she respected Barr’s view that there was no election fraud. “I accepted what he said.”
Others showed leaders of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys preparing to storm the Capitol to stand up for Trump. One rioter after another told the committee they came to the Capitol because Trump asked them to.
“President Trump summoned a violent mob,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s vice chair who took the lead for much of the hearing. “When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union — or worse, causes a constitutional crisis — we’re in a moment of maximum danger for our republic.”
There was a gasp in the hearing room when Cheney read an account that said when Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results, Trump responded that maybe they were right, that he “deserves it.”
Trump is considering another run for the presidency.
