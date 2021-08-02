Philadelphia is the “poorest” of the largest U.S. cities, with 23.3% of residents living in poverty, according to the most recent statistics.
Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Tim DeFoor said that one of the best ways to combat poverty is to teach people how to use and save money. He is on a mission to promote financial literacy in our state.
DeFoor decided to tackle the issue after reading a report about other states passing laws making it mandatory to teach financial literacy in kindergarten through 12th grade. He said he wants to see this curriculum in Pennsylvania.
“It’s not something that we have to build from the ground up,” DeFoor said. “Others have done it very successfully and so we take the successes of others and tailor it to Pennsylvania. It’s something that quite frankly should be done.”
Before becoming the state’s first African-American auditor general, DeFoor started the Dauphin County Controller’s Financial Initiative that brought educators together to structure a program to teach students about money matters.
“The reason why that was so important to me is when you look at socioeconomic conditions ... financial literacy is the root of all that,” DeFoor said. “If you understand financial literacy, that helps build what you need to do to get yourself out of that socioeconomic condition. It’s not all of it, but it’s part of it.”
According to a 2020 survey from the National Endowment for Financial Education, nearly 9 in 10 (88%) Americans say the coronavirus pandemic is causing stress on their personal finances. More than half say they’re worried about not having enough saved, while almost half are worried about their ability to pay bills.
And with the eviction ban lifting over the weekend, we have people looking at becoming unhoused.
And while financial literacy alone cannot solve all of these issues, it can go a long way in helping young people gain the tools they need to manage money effectively.
Financial education and economic revitalization are critical to Philadelphia and many big cities across the nation. Learning about issues such as finding affordable housing, driving economic development, supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses sooner rather than later in life can be pivotal.
Our schools — whether public, private or parochial — need to teach critical financial lessons around banking, budgeting, credit scores, loans and homebuying. Skills as basic as writing a check, dealing with a teller or requesting a refund can change someone’s daily life.
Having a savings account or buying a house or car affect your job prospects and your outlook on life.
We acknowledge that there is an alternative to poverty and economic insecurity, and that it starts with financial education.
