After a long, bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus and its effects on Americans and the national economy, Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday finally captured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Biden received more than 74 million votes, the most in history. His appeal in blue-collar towns and strong turnout among Black American voters in cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta helped him win.

On Election Day, President Donald Trump used his Twitter feed to falsely claim victory in several key states and amplify unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Democratic gains as absentee and early votes were tabulated.

The Trump campaign was filing suit claiming voting “irregularities” in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. It is unlikely that any of the Trump campaign’s legal maneuvering over balloting would succeed in shifting the race in his favor.

The nation’s new president-elect will face major challenges, including a surging pandemic and deep political polarization.

After four years of Trump fomenting divisions among Americans and facing still deeply divided Congress, Biden would need to try to bring Americans together.

This would be a serious challenge considering that nearly half of the voters supported Trump even after his bungling of the public health crisis, which led to the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression.

Biden has already begun to offer a stark contrast to the tone set by Trump.

“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. “There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

In addition to setting a new tone, Biden would have to tackle the coronavirus, the economic crisis and the issue of racial justice.

Biden would need to draw upon his vast political experience as a U.S. senator and former vice president to guide the nation to recovery.

Congratulations to Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, who is the first Black and Asian American woman to become vice president-elect of the United States.