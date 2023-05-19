Cherelle Parker won the Democratic nomination for mayor, making her the favorite to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to ever lead the city.
In the November general election, Parker will face former City Councilmember David Oh, who won the Republican nomination for mayor uncontested.
The Tribune endorsed both Parker and Oh in the primary.
In our endorsement for Parker we never mentioned the historic significance of her becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination to be mayor.
While that will be a significant achievement and inspirational to many young African-American women, that was not the reason we endorsed her.
As Parker said herself, she was not running to become a footnote in someone’s history book.
Our support centered on Parker being the most qualified person to be mayor. We believe that her experience, legislative success and proven leadership as a former councilmember and state legislator and her collaborative approach to solving problems prepare her to lead the city.
Tuesday’s primary was the first step toward her becoming mayor.
She still has to win the general election in November.
Because Philadelphia is heavily dominated by Democrats, Parker is expected to win in the fall. Yet nothing is guaranteed and Parker will need to win over voters who supported rivals in the primary.
Parker had a decisive victory, beating her nearest opponent by 10 percentage points. She was trailed by Rebecca Rhynhart, the former city controller who was supported by three former Philadelphia mayors, and Helen Gym, who was supported by the city teacher’s union and who drew the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Hollywood celebrities.
But Parker had the backing of trusted local leaders such as Congressman Dwight Evans, former Councilmember and mentor Marian Tasco, labor leader Ryan Boyer and most importantly the voters, particularly the majority of African Americans, who supported her in large numbers.
Polls leading up to the primary showed a statistical tie between Parker, Rhynhart, Gym and Allan Domb, the real estate developer and former councilmember.
But a recent poll by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism showed clearly that public safety was the No.1 concern of Philadelphia voters. In Tribune exit poll interviews Tuesday, voters said they trusted Parker to reduce crime.
Philadelphia voters realize that urgent action is needed now to reduce violent crime and they can’t wait for all the “root causes of crime” to be solved before stopping lawlessness.
Voters did not let Parker’s controversial support for stop and frisk deter them from voting for her.
While there is legitimate concern that the tactic improperly used could lead to racial profiling and harassment of Black and Latino citizens, some of the criticism of Parker on the issue was misleading and politically motivated.
For example, in the case of Floyd v. City of New York, the court held that the New York stop and frisk policy violated the Fourth Amendment because it rendered stop and frisk more frequently for Blacks and Hispanics.
However, stop and frisk or a Terry stop based on the U.S. Supreme Court case Terry v. Ohio is not a violation of the Fourth Amendment. A Terry stop is constitutional when a police officer has a reasonable suspicion that an individual is armed, engaged, or about to be engaged in criminal conduct; the officer may briefly stop and detain an individual for a pat-down search of outer clothing.
The limited and targeted use of lawful investigatory stops is a tool used by police everywhere to get illegal guns off the street, the source of most of the shootings in the city.
Still, Parker’s support for the policy was politically risky and somewhat overshadowed her plan to hire 300 officers for new bicycle and foot patrols.
This is a sensible plan. Getting more officers out of their cars and on the street should not only help deter crime, but could also help break down barriers between police and the community. Numerous studies show crime rates tend to go down as cooperation goes up between police and the communities they serve.
While being tough on crime, Parker was clear that police misconduct would not be tolerated.
Her plan for schools to operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and year-round schooling so children can learn while parents work, and to increase training in the building and trades in schools, are part of the long-term solutions to reduce crime and poverty.
Parker offers a balanced and pragmatic approach. She understands that both public safety and police reform are needed. The city needs both traditional schools and charter schools to be supported and held accountable. And the city needs economic growth and affordable housing.
In the coming days there will be several analyses of how Parker beat eight other Democrats in a crowded mayoral race.
Most of the analyses will miss the point.
People did not vote for the status quo.
The status quo of skyrocketing crime, poorly performing schools, lack of affordable housing and poverty is unacceptable.
At the same time, Philadelphia voters are not looking for pie-in-the-sky plans.
They want their children educated and communities safe.
Parker won because of her plans to address crime, improve education, create economic opportunity and clean communities.
If Parker can deliver on these basic quality-of-life issues, she can restore hope in Philadelphia.
