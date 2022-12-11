WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is now home thanks to the Biden administration and those who relentlessly advocated for her release from a Russian prison.
The Biden administration should be commended for taking necessary action to free Griner, who was serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal system that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and torture.
Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.
The All-Star center for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist said she had been prescribed for pain and had no criminal intent.
After a Russian court rejected her appeal, she was taken to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 250 miles southeast of Moscow.
The penal colony held mostly women convicted of murder and assault. The prisons were known as places where women are brutalized by their fellow inmates, cruel wardens and inadequate medical facilities, including a lack of basic medicines. Women at the penal colony are forced to work up to 17 hours a day and succumb to hunger and frostbite, according to reports.
The Nation magazine reports that the penal colony is notoriously racist and homophobic, which jeopardized the safety of Griner, a Black gay woman.
The U.S. made a controversial proposal to Russia to bring Griner home.
The Biden administration made a deal to exchange Griner for Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer who was serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S.
Some Republicans are upset that Griner was freed and that the deal did not include Paul Whelan, a retired U.S. Marine detained in 2018 who is serving a 16-year sentence on spying charges, which he and the U.S. government deny.
The criticism is both shortsighted and misguided. It does not take into consideration that the Russians thought it was more to their advantage to continue to detain Whelan over Griner.
Also, why don’t Republicans blame former President Donald Trump for doing more to free Whelan from Russia, especially since Trump bragged about his working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Whelan and other wrongly accused U.S. citizens should also be freed from Russian prisons. The president said he is working on bringing Whelan home.
Griner was wrongly jailed. She committed a minor crime but was treated as a violent criminal. Griner is being used as a bargaining chip amid tensions over Russia’s wrongful invasion of Ukraine.
Every wrongly accused American prisoner freed from Russian prisons is a victory.
