Former Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon was found guilty of conspiracy, bribery and fraud charges in November 2021.
Henon was sentenced Wednesday to only 3½ years in prison for accepting bribes in the form of a union salary and other perks from John J. Dougherty, business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
{div class=”x_ContentPasted0 x_elementToProof x_ContentPasted1”}Henon’s lenient sentence is a mockery of justice. {/div}
By comparison, former Congressman Chaka Fattah was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing federal grant funds, charitable donations, and campaign cash and accepting bribes.
Former District Attorney Seth Williams was sentenced to five years in prison for accepting cash, luxury goods, and all-expenses-paid travel from benefactors who sought his help.
Former Councilman Rick Mariano served just over four years of a 6½-year sentence after being convicted of conspiracy, bribery, fraud and tax charges for accepting nearly $30,000 from businessmen in exchange for tax break, regulatory and other favors.
Henon has until April 17 to report to prison. Following his prison sentence, he will have three years of supervised release. He must also pay a $50,000 fine immediately.
“I will honor that sentence. And then I am going to come back and be right back in community service,” said Henon.
Federal prosecutors were pushing for up to 10 years in prison.
The judge received approximately 180 letters from Henon’s constituents, friends and colleagues vouching for his character.
At Wednesday’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl called Henon a good man “convicted of doing a bad thing.”
The “bad thing” Henon did was being convicted in November 2021 of 10 counts including conspiracy, bribery, and honest services mail and wire fraud.
Prosecutors say Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, got a no-show job from the union to ensure he did its bidding. Dougherty was also convicted of conspiracy and honest services wire fraud.
Dougherty had been a major force in Pennsylvania politics, steering millions in union campaign contributions to candidates for political office.
In another mockery of justice, Dougherty has yet to be sentenced in the case, and faces another federal trial in an embezzlement case.
