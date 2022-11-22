“Last year there were 562 homicides in our city. The vast majority — 506 people — were lost to gun violence. We are on a similar pace this year,” said Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. “The future of Philadelphia is at stake and we are all stakeholders who have a shared responsibility to step forward and contribute to effect change.
“Government has a crucial role to play, but government can’t do it alone. This public crisis demands civic leadership and coordinated civic action.”
In response to the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, a cross-section of 70 community and faith-based organizations, foundations, non-profits and the business community have formed a coalition to reduce violent crime.
The group’s clear and urgent purpose is in its name — the Civic Coalition to Save Lives.
The Philadelphia Foundation and the William Penn Foundation, in partnership with the Urban Affairs Coalition, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and the Philadelphia Equity Alliance, created the coalition in an attempt to increase collaboration and implement proven strategies to reduce gun violence.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw have expressed their appreciation for the coalition.
“Gun violence destroys lives, damages communities, and diminishes the well-being of our entire city,” Kenney said. “We know that reducing shootings in our communities requires effective, targeted approaches for those most likely to commit or become a victim of violence, and we are appreciative that the Coalition to Save Lives is working with us to deepen and strengthen our intervention work.”
“The Philadelphia Police Department has always been clear that we need the support and collaboration of community stakeholders in order to reduce crime in our precious neighborhoods,” Outlaw said. “We are grateful to the Civic Coalition for their partnership in our continuous mission towards making Philadelphia a safer place to live, work and play.”
According to the coalition, its goal is to reduce gun violence within the city annually by providing community organizations already doing the work with data, tools and resources.
Reducing gun violence is too often viewed as an almost insurmountable cause.
But in nearby Chester, officials reported that through a coordinated effort of public agencies, law enforcement and community groups, gun-related homicides decreased by 60% over the past two years.
The coalition encourages hope in looking at cities like Indianapolis, which has seen gun deaths drop more than 17% from last year because of increased collaboration and coordination and a shared strategy between the city, law enforcement, service providers and the community.
“This violence affects our entire city and impacts the health and well-being of individuals and whole communities in too many neighborhoods,” said Sharmain Matlock-Turner, president and CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition and a founding member of the Civic Coalition to Save Lives. “We know that change will not happen overnight, but there is reason for hope.
“Together, as a city, we have the resources, support and commitment to save lives.”
The coalition is a welcomed response to the city gun violence crisis. Its involvement sends a clear and needed message that reducing gun violence, which is largely concentrated mainly in poor underserved neighborhoods in Philadelphia, is a top priority for the city’s leadership.
To learn more about the coalition, visit their website at www.savephillylives.org.
