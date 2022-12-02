Edith Marion Sturgis, a retired sales associate, died on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. She was 88.
She was born on May 24, 1934, to the late Jacob and Florence Davenport in Scottsburg, Virginia, and was the ninth oldest of 12 children.
Sturgis was raised as a member of St. James Baptist Church in Virginia, where she was baptized. Later, after she relocated to Philadelphia, she was a member of Nazarene Baptist Church for more than 60 years. She received two awards for her 53 years of devoted service to the Senior Usher Board. She was also a member of the Charity Aid auxiliary.
She was educated in the Halifax County school system in Virginia. After graduating from high school, she moved to New York and then to Philadelphia to be with her family, where she resided until her death.
Wholly embracing the mantra given by her parents that "idle hands are the devil's workshop," Sturgis was employed at Holland Laundry, ITE, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the May Company, where she retired as a sales associate in 1998. She delighted in providing excellent service to her customers and was often asked to work multiple shifts because of her work ethic.
She also served at parties and special events to supplement her income. As an employee of the Inquirer, she worked many late nights and early mornings placing the Sunday inserts into newspapers, allowing her almost unbridled access to couponing, her favorite hobby.
She met and married Robert Sturgis in 1970. Her pastimes included fishing, baking, gardening and travel.
"She was an incredibly faithful steward of her resources, and nothing gave her more joy than beating Pathmark or ShopRite on a sale item or having them 'owe' her money, creating more resources for her to share," her family said in a tribute.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Royal, David, John, Marguerite, Anner, Ida and Mary; and stepdaughter, Cynthia (Cindy).
She is survived by her siblings, Edward, Rosetta, Dorothy and Alice; stepdaughter, Barbara; grandchildren, Nikki Rose (Lonnie), Krista (Jason), Bernard (Jason), Brian and Robert (Natasha); 11 great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Nazarene Baptist Church, 3975 Germantown Ave.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
