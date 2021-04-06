Edgar Samuel Knights Jr., who taught math for more than 20 years at John Bartram High School, passed away on March 28, 2021. Knights was 74.
Knights taught at Bartram High School/Bartram Human Services. While working at Bartram, he became a track coach and was a mentor to hundreds of students and student-athletes. He led Bartram’s runners to a number of Penn Relay victories before retiring in 1999.
Knights, nicknamed “Goose,” was the eldest of two children born to the union of the late Edgar Samuel Knights Sr. and Geneva (Hurt) Knights. He was born in Washington, D.C., and at some point the family moved to Pittsburgh, Pa.
As a young child, Knights would often be found indoors with his head in a book and often had to be urged by his mother to go outside to play. He was very intelligent and studious.
Knights matriculated through the public school system there, playing baseball for Gladstone High School and graduating with honors in 1964. Upon graduation, Knights enrolled at Cheyney State College (now Cheyney University), pledged Kappa Alpha Psi in 1966 and graduated in 1968 with a major in secondary mathematics.
Knights forged many life-long friendships in college , which lead him to meeting the love of his life, Jacqueline Brown, and the two became one on Aug. 27, 1977.
Knights was a member of the Men of B.A.C.A., played with the Yellowbirds softball team, bowled with the Norristown Teachers League for 20 years, and the Vaux Teachers League of Philadelphia with teammates Cal Richardson and Catana Montague, and was a member of the Norristown Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.
Knights’ life became even more meaningful when he accepted the Right Hand of Fellowship at Bethlehem Baptist Church in April 1994. He worked and served diligently on the Men’s Usher Ministry, the Education and Scholarship Ministry, and the Food Pantry. While on the Usher Board, he was twice selected as “Man of the Year.”
After retirement, he worked as a math consultant in the Bronx, New York, an educator at World Communications Charter School and continued to coach track and basketball.
Knights leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Jacqueline Knights; son, Darian Gillette; sister, Veronica Knights Newman; sisters-in-law Debra Sims (Harold) and Pamela Brown; brother-in-law, Tyrone J. Brown Sr. (Robin); nieces Sonya Henderson, Nichole Warren (Darnell), Clover Walker, Kelley Austin (Rayon), Dior Edison (Matthew), and Khaleesi (also goddaughter); nephews Tyrone Jr. and Tkalis Brown; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren, as well as many loving cousins and a long list of friends.
A public viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 9 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spring House, Pennsylvania. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.