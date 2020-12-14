Easter Jackson was born Dec. 15, 1920, in Waynesboro, Georgia, to Richard and Minnie Jackson. Her family will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a socially distanced drive-through party.

She had one sister Gussie and three brothers, Willie, Richmond and CW.

Her father Richard was a sharecropper and her mother Minnie was a substitute teacher. At the age of 4, her father died and the family had to leave the farm; because there was no male old enough to support the family.

Cousin Willie Whitefield moved the family in with him. In exchange for his assistance, the children worked for him as they grew older.

Jackson attended a one-room schoolhouse where she completed the seventh grade. At this point she decided she no longer wanted to attend school and ran away to be married. During the marriage of three years, her daughter Mattie was born in Savannah, Georgia.

In 1941, her mother sent her to Philadelphia to live with her aunt. In 1946 and 1948 her sons Raymond and William were born, in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. There are eight people who call her grandmother and 18 who call her great-grandmother and seven who call her great-great-grandmother. She has two daughters-in-law Francis and Lillian Jackson. One son-in-law Edward Nikiema.

Easter Jackson worked as a maid for more than 20 years. She went on to work at Bayuk Cigar Company. After which she worked in the housekeeping department of Pennsylvania Hospital for 18 years from which she retired.

Jackson joined Emmanuel United Methodist Church in June 1954, during the pastorate of the founder Rev. Lawrence Brown. She served as Sunday School teacher, attended weekly Bible study and was a member of the United Methodist Women and The Jubilee Choir.

Jackson was dubbed Mother of the Church. She considers herself a child of God.

Some fun facts that her son William shared with us about his mother:

• Her favorite childhood game was hopscotch.

• Her favorite food is chicken wings.

• She considered her sister Gussie to be her best friend. They were born on the same day three years apart.

• Her favorite song is “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”

• If she could travel anywhere in the world next year it would be Augusta, Georgia.

• Favorite Scripture: Psalm 19:14, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight. Oh Lord, my rock and my redeemer.”

• Words of wisdom that she would share with the next generation: “Just keep living!”