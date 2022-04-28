Philadelphia Eagles pick Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis with the 13th pick overall.
Watch as President Biden delivers remarks on additional support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Supreme Court would risk more than legitimacy by imposing Christian nationalism
- Girard College names F. Christopher Goins as its new president
- Biden appoints Philly’s Dr. Ala Stanford to lead regional Health and Human Services office
- Live updates |U.S. pledges new Ukraine aid, diplomatic surge
- Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Siakam, force Game 6 at home
- Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
- Justices allow admissions policy at prestigious high school
- Philadelphia lawmakers question nonfunctioning city surveillance cameras
- Deputies fatally shoot man outside Florida Target store
- The IRS is in desperate need of money and staff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.