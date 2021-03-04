Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod has joined the American Dairy Association to record a few messages for the School District of Philadelphia because March is National Nutrition Month, that includes National School Breakfast Week from March 8-12. McLeod encouraged the kids to “Fuel Up” to get the nutrition they need, but also thanks those responsible for getting students fed during the pandemic.
“March is National Nutrition Month and I like to recognize all the people who work so hard to make sure our students have healthy meals from the dairy farmers, to the cafeteria staff, to the teachers, parents, and administrators,” McLeod said in a 25-second video. “I want to say thank you to everyone who’s helped fuel our case for greatness.”
