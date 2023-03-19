The month of March is always exciting due to March Madness, yet the NFL with its annual Free Agency Frenzy keeps fans just as intrigued if not more. Football reigns king. For the Philadelphia Eagles coming off their disappointing Super Bowl loss, it is time to reboot and retool to perhaps win it all in Las Vegas next year.
The Birds came into this offseason with nearly two dozen free agents and tough decisions to make as they begin building the roster for 2023. With the league salary cap always in play it is impossible to keep every player from year to year, but general manager Howie Roseman has worked his magic to retain the core group.
Things started with longtime defensive end Brandon Graham returning for his 14th season on a one-year contract. Graham is coming off his best statistical season in the pros with a career high 11 sacks, and this is after serious Achilles injury which sidelined him for most of the 2021 season.
“I wasn’t interested in going anywhere else,” Graham said. “This is my home. I love everything about the Eagles, about being part of this family, and I’m excited for what we’ve got going here. I can’t wait to get it started again.”
Big Fletcher Cox is back as well. Although it was a surprising move to many, Cox is another important part of the defensive line and its stability.
Perennial all-pro center Jason Kelce decided to give it at least one more season. This is year 13 for Kelce, who is well on his way to the pro Football Hall of Fame, isn’t ready to call it quits just yet.
“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce announced. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t done yet!”
With the departure of running back Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers, the team became thin at the position, but they quickly brought back a guy who is short in stature but big always being ready in Boston Scott. Back on a one-year contract, Scott will continue his role in short yardage and kick returning. “I’m the kind of guy who is going to work hard and strive to be the best I can be in any role,” said Scott.
Along with Scott in the backfield is Rashaad Penny who came over from Seattle and is expected to fill the void left by Sanders.
“I feel like this is a great place for me to refresh and restart my career. I’m just excited to be here,” Penny said. “Playing with a finalist MVP at QB [in Jalen Hurts], great running backs room, great weapons at receiver and, obviously, arguably the best O-Line — I’m excited to get to work.”
The biggest news of Eagles free agency is the secondary, in particular the cornerbacks. Many believed that another all-pro, James Bradberry would be too expensive to bring back yet here he is. Bradberry loved the one season in Philly so much that he turned down offers from other teams.
“Of course, I had some other offers on the table, trying to go back and forth to see what was the right fit. The numbers were around the same for the most part so I knew I was going to make quite a bit of money so I wasn’t really worried about the money, so it ultimately came down to the team.”
Lastly, it is Darius Slay who all thought he would be released with such a high cap number but both he and the organization were able to work things out on new deal that keeps him in town through 2025.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” he said smiling. “The way things have worked out, I feel so appreciated. Philly is my second home and I’m thankful. It’s a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting ready and going to work.”
