The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a critical early season game on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. (CBS3). The Eagles (0-2) really can't afford another loss at this point in the season.

The team has really struggled over the first two weeks of the season. The Bengals (0-2) are looking for their first win as well.

In order for the Eagles to get their first win of the season, they're going to need some great performances from some of their veteran players. Of course, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is off to a slow start completing 50-of-85 passes for 512 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. The Eagles could help Wentz by leaning more on the running game with Miles Sanders who had 20 carries for 95 yards and one TD against the Los Angeles Rams. A solid ground attack could help Wentz with keeping the offense moving. In addition, Sanders has big play potential with his speed.

Speaking of big plays, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson can get down the field with his quickness. Jackson hasn't been a big part of the offense over the last two games. Although Jackson had six catches for 64 yards against the Rams. Overall, he has eight catches for just 110 yards. Wentz is going to have to throw the ball down the field to have an effective passing game. Jackson can give them that. The Eagles need to utilize his passing catching and breakaway skills.

On defense, the Eagles will have to get some pressure on Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow who seems to be making a smooth transition from college to the NFL. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, led LSU to the national championship and was the first pick overall in the NFL draft last spring, has played well under center in spite of the Bengals' record. He has connected on 60-of-97 passes for 509 yards with three TDs and one interception.

Defensive end Brandon Graham has get in the backfield and get some pressure on the Bengals' young signal caller. Graham will have to force him to make some mistakes and make some difficult throws from the pocket. He has three total and three solo tackles and two tackles for loss over the first two games.

In the secondary, cornerback Darius Slay may have to cover either Tyler Boyd or A.J. Green. Boyd is Cincinnati's leading receiver. He has 11 receptions for 105 yards and one TD. Green has consistently been one of the top receivers in the NFL over the last few years. He has eight catches for 80 yards. Both players are a threat to make the big play.

The Eagles brought Slay here from Detroit for games just like this one. He usually covers the opposing team's best receiver. Slay has eight total and six solo tackles this season.

In this up coming game, Sanders and Jackson along with Graham and Slay could figure in the outcome of this contest, which is crucial for the games. After this game, the eagles go on the road for two weeks facing the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers respectively.