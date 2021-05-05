When Tomi Talabi wakes up at 4 a.m. to pray and eat, it can be difficult to drag herself out of bed to begin another day of fasting this Ramadan.
To make the process easier, in the darkness of her New York apartment, Talabi opens up the invite-only, social audio app Clubhouse and enters one of a handful of Muslim rooms inevitably going on at the time.
In an instant, she joins dozens of other Muslims around the world who are also listening to a live recitation of the Koran; chanting a dhikr, or litanies in remembrance of God; or offering advice on reaping the blessings of the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.
For thousands of Muslim women worldwide, congregating in such live audio chat rooms has become a source of spiritual sisterhood and community-building during a second Ramadan marred by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every time I join a room, it gives me the energy to keep going,” said Talabi, 37, a beauty marketing professional who lives in New York with her young son. “I don’t have my mom or my aunties here to wake up with me, to pray and go through Ramadan with me, so this is so necessary. I just wish we had this last Ramadan.”
The popular iPhone app, which launched more than a year ago, has about 10 million downloads globally. Users can create clubs and host, listen to and — if invited to join the “stage” by the room’s host — join conversations on everything from bitcoin to Black culture. It has also generated controversy: Some say racism and misogyny can run rampant on the app, and experts have highlighted security concerns.
But many religious groups have found a home on the app. Clubs such as Muslims & Friends (which boasts about 80,000 users), Muslimahs (more than 29,000 users), Muslim But Human (12,600 users) and Being Black and Muslim (more than 4,000 users) have proliferated on the app.
Some focus entirely on performing acts of religious devotion. There are clubs aimed at Sunnis, Shiites and various ethnic and regional groups. A number of prominent Muslim educational organizations have also formed clubs on the app, where Muslim scholars and leaders offer regular talks.
Many Muslims say the month of Ramadan — which began this year around April 12 and will end around May 12 — is defined by its sense of community and sisterhood, from sharing iftar dinners to praying late into the night at the local mosque. In lieu of in-person events during the pandemic, many have turned to online platforms as a substitute.
