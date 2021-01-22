This Jan. 1, 2021, photo shows a collection of empty beer cans, consumed during the pandemic, at a home in North Andover, Mass. This year's Dry January came as many people had seen an uptick in their alcohol intake. Addiction treatment experts note that a month of forced sobriety might not have a lasting impact and could lead to binge drinking in February. But others believe the annual show of sobriety can't hurt. —Mary Schwalm via AP