For almost a year, Maria Becker Gallagher has walked from Kelly Drive to Center City via Martin Luther King Drive six days a week. She estimates her loops — rain or shine — span about 10 miles.
“I’m a breast cancer survivor, so this keeps me in good shape,” she said, taking a break from her walk last week as the mercury hit 70 degrees. “That’s what I do to keep positive since there’s nothing going on and we were stuck in the house.”
Martin Luther King Drive has traditionally been closed to traffic on weekends spring through fall. But advocacy efforts of the Bicycle Coalition pushed the city to close MLK Drive to cars completely, once the pandemic led to much of the city shutting down.
For the last year, walkers like Gallagher, birders, runners and cyclists have taken advantage of a fully automobile-free MLK Drive.
Before the pandemic, Philly Parks and Recreation staff reported MLK drive had less than 500 visitors a day. After the traffic closure, the drive saw a 1,300% increase in biker and pedestrian use, reaching more than 5,000 visitors a day in 2020. Now as the skies brighten and the air warms, the crowds are returning at a level that hasn’t been seen since the fall.
More than 5,000 people have already signed a Bicycle Coalition petition to keep cars off the winding, tree-lined road permanently — and many more people have voted with their feet.
Emily Hahn lives in Center City and only started to exercise outdoors when her gym closed as coronavirus mitigation efforts went in place. Looking online for good places to exercise, she learned about MLK Drive, which she’d never before considered. Hahn has now run the drive through a year’s worth of lunch breaks. Having access to open space where she could comfortably exercise was essential over the last 12 months as a way to combat anxiety, said a grateful Hahn.
“I’ve talked to friends who live in different areas and they, especially when the gyms were closed … they didn’t have anywhere to go and work out where they’re not shoulder to shoulder with people,” said Hahn, out enjoying the sun on Thursday.
Jeffrey Ford’s worn-out knees forced him to switch from running to biking about seven years ago. He rides some 18 miles a handful of times a week as a way to stay fit, alternating between the Schuylkill River Trail, the Valley Green area of the Wissahickon, and MLK Drive. The spring weather will make his rides even better.
Since MLK closed to traffic, two of his grandchildren, ages 7 and 8, have begun to join him on the rides. He is looking forward to the rides to come as the temperatures drop and the drive continues to be a safe haven.
“A safe place to come, bring the children, let them enjoy themselves,” Ford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.