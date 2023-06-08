Dr. Samuel P. Wyche III died on June 3, 2023. Surviving Family: Parents: Dr. Samuel P. Wyche Jr. and Dr. Leslie A. Brown-Wyche; Siblings: Kyle & Chelsea Wyche; Maternal Grandmother, Betty C. Brown; Niece, Roxianne Rae Schmidt; an uncle, multiple aunts and cousins. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Viewing: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.) at Salem Baptist Church of Abington, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington, PA 19001. The interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the Wyche family has requested gifts be made in Sam’s memory to the Lewis Katz School of Medicine
Dr. Samuel P. Wyche III died on June 3, 2023. Surviving Family: Parents: Dr. Samuel P. Wyche Jr. and Dr. Leslie A. Brown-Wyche; Siblings: Kyle & Chelsea Wyche; Maternal Grandmother, Betty C. Brown; Niece, Roxianne Rae Schmidt; an uncle, multiple aunts and cousins. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Viewing: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.) at Salem Baptist Church of Abington, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington, PA 19001. The interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the Wyche family has requested gifts be made in Sam’s memory to the Lewis Katz School of Medicine. Gifts can be made online at: giving.temple.edu/givetomed and directed to LKSOM Annual Fund with a note in the tribute section, or mailed to:
Temple University
Institutional Advancement
P.O. Box 2890
New York, NY 10116-2890
Please note that the donation is for the Lewis Katz School of Medicine (E0275) and on the memo line include that it is in memory of Samuel P. Wyche III, M.D.
