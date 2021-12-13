This combination of photos shows Daphne Oz at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., in 2017, left, and Dr. Mehmet Oz appearing at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York in 2019. Dr. Oz, the cardiac surgeon and U.S. Senate candidate, will end his syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter. — AP Photo