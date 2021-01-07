Dr. Denise Baker, a local pediatrician at Einstein, recently received the vaccine for COVID-19.

After initially being on the fence about receiving the vaccine, Dr. Baker was encouraged after conducting her own research and now, she encourages others to take it, especially those who are already dealing with other health issues.

“I like everyone feel that this pandemic is a horrible occurrence that has happened to the world,” said Baker. “As a pediatrician, I am pro-vaccination and as far as this vaccine goes I feel like this is something that can help the world.

“If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, are overweight or have asthma, this vaccine is going to help you survive,” Baker continued. “In addition anyone that has these health issues, you can help them survive. All of these things decrease your immune response to infections so therefore, it is really something important to the community and something to seriously consider.”

While the Philadelphia physician encourages people to take the vaccine, she fully understands the hesitation within the black community. According to Baker, The Tuskegee Experiments from 1932 to 1972 as well as the nonconsenting research done on Henrietta Lacks in 1951 are two events that cast a big shadow when discussing vaccines.

“I do understand and sincerely appreciate the concern that people have, especially black people and people of color,” said Baker. “Everyone is aware of the Tuskegee Experiments where men were observed to see the natural course of the disease and not treated. The result was that people died who didn’t have to.

“However, as far as vaccines go I’ve been practicing for about 25 years and I have seen many diseases that have had devastating effects and I have seen the vaccines totally eradicate or eliminate the disease,” Baker continued. “That’s one of the reasons why I am pro-vaccine

Although, despite being pro-vaccine, Baker was initially on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine. For Baker, she was hesitant due to the quick pace in which the vaccine arrived stating that compared to previous vaccines, this one was manufactured very quickly.

To gain more knowledge about the vaccine, Baker conducted her own research and weighed the pros and cons.

“I was on the fence for the number of reasons,” said Baker. “One, the vaccine was fast to come out, but I found out a Doctor named Katalin Kariko who has been researching the Messenger RNA Vaccine for a while. It has been studied and papers have been published over the last couple decades.”

“I did a lot of reading and a lot of research,” Baker continued. “I talked to other physicians and weighed the pros and cons for me as a black woman to receive the vaccine.

“Anything that’s new can be scary, but I do encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It decreases the chance of getting the virus. The vaccine has a 95 percent effective rate and for those people who are somewhat compromised by those diseases that are common in the black community such as, high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma, the covid virus could have devastating effects. So I encourage everyone to get it.”