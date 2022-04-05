Smoke billows from a Marathon Petroleum refinery near a neighborhood in southwest Detroit. One year after launching its Climate Funders Justice Pledge, The Donors of Color Network says it now has a $100 million funding baseline for environmental groups led by the minorities already disproportionately harmed by extreme weather events. The network also plans to announce that ClimateWorks Foundation will sign the full pledge, promising transparent reporting of their grants and to direct at least 30% of its climate funding grants to groups with Black, Indigenous or other people of color as their leaders. — Detroit Free Press Photo/Romain Blanquart