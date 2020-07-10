Black lives matter,
but soon there will be no one to care for if cops keep wiping us out.
We used to Love the cops,
But now we freeze up like deer in headlights if we see the cops nearby.
These cops take Action without even knowing if we innocent or not,
Because our skin supposedly reads, “kill me, I’m the bad guy”
They don’t understand that my race is filled with Culture.
Why does our skin intimidate you so much?
You’re so scared of us that you automatically reach for the gun in your holster.
Don’t shoot and Kill me for reaching for my ID,
running out of my bed because YOU set my blanket on fire, you shoot me.
And when you arrest me please give me my inhaler when I ask, you choke me.
Don’t leave me with a broken spine, you take me on a “rough ride”.
Nowadays kids know to say, “hide momma the cops over there”.
Cops got us so scared that my seven year old cousin bursts out crying,
“Saminah, I didn’t steal anything! I don’t wanna die!!!”
We need these cops to go back to loving us, so we can go back to loving them.
At the end of the day, cops are supposed to protect us.
Not hurt us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.