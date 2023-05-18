The Bureau of Justice Statistics, a division of the Department of Justice Programs, recently published a new report on the steady decline of HIV in American prisons.

Thankfully, the population of prisoners in state and federal prison has gone down for the 23rd straight year, since it's peak of 25,980 inmates with HIV back in 1998. It is now, just 11,810 around the nation, and just over 500 in Pennsylvania prisons.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

