The Bureau of Justice Statistics, a division of the Department of Justice Programs, recently published a new report on the steady decline of HIV in American prisons.
Thankfully, the population of prisoners in state and federal prison has gone down for the 23rd straight year, since it's peak of 25,980 inmates with HIV back in 1998. It is now, just 11,810 around the nation, and just over 500 in Pennsylvania prisons.
HIV testing for the report was most commonly done at prisoners' request during the discharge process, and sometimes during routine medical exams while in custody.
Most recent statistics for prisons, is for 2021, when there were 1,032,130 prisoners around the nation with HIV or AIDS. During that year, 1.2% of males and .9% of females in state and federal prison, in America, were living with HIV.
By comparison, there were 512 cases of state and federal correctional facility prisoners with HIV or AIDS in Pennsylvania -- out of 36,212 prisoners in custody-- here, two years ago. That amounts to 1.4% of the prison population, in Pennsylvania. There were 485 males with HIV in custody out of a local total of 34,381 male prisoners -- and there were 27 female prisoners with HIV in Pennsylvania prisons out of 1,831 women in local correctional institutions.
Florida and Texas had the largest number of prisoners with HIV, specifically, in state custody, out of 10,600 around the nation. Florida had 1,863 infected inmates, and Texas had 1,583 HIV-infected prisoners.
In federal prisons, Florida, again led the way with 2.8% of it's prison-population infected, followed by Lousiana (2.5%) and Mississippi (2.5%.)
The COVID-19 crisis, according to the HIV in Prisons, 2021, Statistical Tables, somehow resulted in the largest one-year decline in prisoners with HIV since data collection began in 1991. Specifically, between 2019 and 2020, the prison HIV/AIDS rate fell 15%, nationally. The HIV rate for state and federal prisons had been going down about 4% per year, pretty steadily, before that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice statistics.
During the last year of the report, (between 2020 and 2021) there was a drop in HIV infections among state and federal prisoners from 12,060 to 11,810. It was down 2% for male inmates, nationally, and 7% for women in jail.
Also, between 2017 an 2021, there was a more than 10,000 drop in the number of state and federal prisoners, nationally, according to the Department of Justice. There were 46,829 men and women, with and without HIV, in custody, in 2017; By 2021, there were just 36,212 men and women, with and without HIV, in prisons across the U.S.
Findings from the report are based on information from the National Prisoners Statistics Program (NPS), which collects data from state departments of corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP.)
