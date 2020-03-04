In this undated photo provided by the Oregon Health & Science University on Wednesday, Dr. Mark Pennesi, who leads OHSU’s involvement in the trial, center right, looks on as staff at school’s Casey Eye Institute perform the first-ever in vivo CRISPR gene edit procedure for the BRILLIANCE clinical trial in Portland, on a patient who had an inherited form of blindness. It may take up to a month to see if it worked to restore vision. — Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OHSU via AP