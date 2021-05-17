Why are you running for district attorney of Philadelphia?
I’m running for District Attorney because Mr. Krasner has underdelivered on his promises to reform the criminal justice system and completely failed to keep our city safe. We shouldn’t have to choose between reform and safety. As DA, I’ll provide that responsible balance between rooting out injustice in our system and prosecuting violent crime to make our city fairer and safer.
As the first Latino Homicide prosecutor in Pennsylvania, I devoted my career to protecting Philadelphians; helping to overturn a wrongful conviction; and standing up for marginalized communities like the one I grew up in that are too often targeted by crime and an inequitable criminal justice system. As a prosecutor for 35 years, I worked hard to ensure that real justice was served by arguing for meaningful, yet fair consequences for criminal activity and making sure that innocent people were not punished for crimes they did not commit.
If elected, what are the top three policies you would pursue?
Philadelphia is facing serious challenges. Nearly 500 people were killed and over 2,240 people were shot last year, making it one of the most violent years in the city’s history. We are on track to have 600 homicides this year—the most in our history. This violence has disproportionately affected marginalized communities like the one I grew up in. We don’t have to choose between making our city safe and reforming our criminal justice system. We need to do both.
As DA, I’ll prioritize ending this epidemic of gun violence by instituting a Focused Deterrence program that offers access to opportunity as a way to lure people from violent crime; rooting out injustice in our system by ending cash bail for non-violent offenders and holding bad cops accountable; and ensuring that innocent people are not serving time for crimes they didn’t commit by improving and expanding the Conviction Integrity Unit.
The city’s criminal justice system disproportionately affects Black and brown Philadelphians. If elected, what would your administration mean for Black and brown Philadelphians?
I believe the District Attorney should be committed to rooting out these injustices in our system because doing so will make our system more just and safe. In particular, I think we need to root out racial and wealth-based inequities by prohibiting cash bail for people charged with misdemeanors and do not pose a risk to the community.
We must also break the school-to-prison pipeline by instituting and fully implementing early intervention programs and building new bridges between the residents and stakeholders from the legal, religious, education, and business communities. I would partner with the Mayor, City Council, and other government bodies to address root causes of crime like drug addiction, lack of housing, and mental health conditions.
Lastly, I would expand the Conviction Integrity Unit to ensure that no one is serving time for crimes that did not commit.
Are you for or against maintaining the cash bail system in Philadelphia? Please explain.
I believe the current cash bail system is an abject failure. Under the current District Attorney, too many people who pose no threat to the community are incarcerated simply because they cannot afford their bail, while at the same time it allows people intent on inflicting harm on marginalized communities to freely walk the streets. I would seek to ensure the opposite: that there is no cash bail for non-violent, low-level offenders, while utilizing it for violent offenders who pose a serious threat to society. It is important to treat each individual on a case-by-case basis as the circumstances and severity of the alleged crime(s) as well as the record of the alleged perpetrator(s) vary, making a one-size-fits-all policy ineffective and harmful.
If elected, how would policies and goals would you set for the office’s juvenile unit?
As DA, I will help implement youth courts in schools interested in alternative methods of conflict and disciplinary resolution. Youth court is a program that provides an alternative to the common types of formal discipline found in schools. Students who face the possibility of disciplinary action are provided a hearing in front of a group of their peers rather than receiving formal disciplinary action. The offending student will be assigned a classmate to represent him or her, and the student will present his or her case before a jury of peers. The student receives a verdict from the jury, usually including an apology and a written essay. The District Attorney’s Office will provide attorneys to help train and teach students of the fundamental processes of form and fairness. The youth court program will keep students in school by avoiding formal disciplinary actions such as detention or suspension.
If elected, how would your administration respond to the spike in shootings and homicides?
The role of the DAO in conjunction with the mayor and City Council is:
Prevention: through education, mental health treatment and employment opportunities.
Intervention: treat drug addiction and treatment as a health issue.
Enforcement: through law enforcement using community and religious leaders and private business as a partnership to address the issues of at-risk youth, specifically with a Focused Deterrence program.
Re-entry: having individuals on probation participate in my Learn and Earn program which will give participants a road map to success.
If elected, what policies from the former administration would you eliminate?
I believe Mr. Krasner’s entire approach to prosecution is misguided. He has simply chosen to stop prosecuting many offenses because he believes that the conditions that give rise to those offenses should not be addressed by the criminal justice system. But by refusing to prosecute these crimes — an abdication of the core function of the District Attorney’s office — Mr. Krasner has given up the ability to mandate treatment or rehabilitation that would address the root causes of crime.
How do you intend to bring more diversity to the office?
Mr. Krasner has a history of hiring mostly white staff, especially in high-paying jobs. According to a report by the City Controller, 71% of non-civil service employees in Krasner’s office are white, making it one of the whitest offices in city government. Of those whom Krasner is paying over $90,000, 82% are white.
As DA, I will prioritize hiring lawyers that reflect the richness and diversity of our city. That starts by paying Black lawyers what they are worth so we can retain them once they join the office. Second, I would work to recruit lawyers from Philadelphia who have grown up in our communities and understand our needs.
