Why are you running for district attorney of Philadelphia?
During my first term, we rolled back the terrible policies that led to mass incarceration but did not increase safety. We reduced the future years people spent under supervision by nearly 80,000, cut future years of incarceration by over 20,000, and helped to safely reduce the jail population to lows not seen since 1985. We exonerated 19 men. We held the police accountable. We focused on serious crimes, and convicted people in 85% of homicide and shooting cases.
I remember the days of Lynne Abraham, when prosecutors turned a blind eye to misconduct by the police and prosecutors. I’ve stood with men exonerated who lost decades of their lives because of this culture, and know we cannot go back to when the office stood for corruption not justice. I am running again to keep us moving forward. We have more to do, and can’t afford to go back.
If elected, what are the top three policies you would pursue?
We have dramatically expanded diversion in my first term, opening it up to everyone charged with drug possession and eliminating fines and fees. I will further expand it to keep people free of criminal records and tailor our treatment solutions to things that people actually need.
Second, we need to push hard for public health solutions to gun violence. My office prosecutes serious cases, but no matter how many prosecutions we bring, they won’t prevent it. I will keep pushing for massive investments in public health solutions to violence like CURE violence and increased trauma centers, along with job and educational investments.
Finally, I will push for the end to cash bail. We have dramatically expanded the number of people who have been released pretrial without bail, leading to a massive decrease in the jail population. Next, we will push for the end to money bail at the legislature.
The city’s criminal justice system disproportionately affects Black and brown Philadelphians. If elected, what would your administration mean for Black and brown Philadelphians?
My reelection means we will keep moving forward on our path to dramatically reduce the racial inequities baked into the criminal justice system. Our office has stopped prosecuting cases that do not increase public safety, and many of those charges are traditionally ones charged disproportionately against Black people, like drug possession. We are committed to dismissing cases where the police engage in unconstitutional stop-and-frisk practices that target people of color. We hold police accountable when they engage in racist and abusive behavior, and refuse to call police officers who have engaged in racist behavior. We also utilize our datalab to evaluate where we are seeing race-based differences in how people are charged and sentenced in our office, and implement robust policy reviews where we see disparities. In a second term, we will push for legislation to allow us to revisit long sentences that were disproportionately given to Black people.
Are you for or against maintaining the cash bail system in Philadelphia? Please explain.
Cash bail has no place in our justice system — it keeps people in prison who cannot afford to buy their way out and lets those with means purchase their freedom, even those who have committed very serious offenses. We are limited, however, in our ability to eliminate cash bail because of Pennsylvania’s law on it, and need
the legislature to pass a new one. I will keep pushing for that change. In the meantime, we have mitigated the harshest effects of cash bail. We produced a list of charges on which we would ask for release on recognizance, meaning release without cash bail, and expanded that list in the last year. For cases where we believe the person poses a serious danger to the community, we request extremely high bail to make sure the person was not released.
If elected, how would policies and goals would you set for the office’s juvenile unit?
Kids are dramatically different from adults in every way, and they should be treated as such.
We have dramatically decreased the number of juveniles whose cases are resolved in adult court. Currently, around 98% of all juvenile-involved cases are resolved in juvenile court. We have also dramatically reduced out-of-home placements so that kids are kept with their families. Still, there is more that we can do. We are also working to expand the available diversion and restorative justice programs offered to juveniles to keep kids away from any carceral punishment, making that a last resort. We have received outside funding to implement programs that allow both the victim and the child to heal, rather than be saddled with a punitive punishment. We are also expanding our diversion programs to target higher-risk higher-needs kids, while working to resentence those who unconscionably received juvenile life without parole sentences.
If elected, how would your administration respond to the spike in shootings and homicides?
First, we must continue placing the bulk of our office’s resources into investigating these cases, which we do. That is how we achieved an 85% conviction rate in shooting and homicide cases. Second, we must continue pushing for prevention, because by the time a prosecutor is involved, the violent act has already occurred.
Our office’s top priority is to support and elevate what works to reduce homicides: public health solutions to the gun violence that is harming our most vulnerable communities. We will continue advocating for increased funding and use of evidence-based violence
interruption programs that have proven overwhelmingly successful at reducing gun violence when capable people do them in the right way, while demanding more financial investment in our hardest hit communities. At the legislature, I will continue to fight for more gun control and funding for prevention efforts in this city.
Why do you deserve another four years in office?
We made promises when we ran for office four years ago, and we kept them. We stopped prosecuting cases that don’t make us safer, expanded diversion, cut future years of incarceration by over 20,000 and years of supervision by over 80,000. We held police accountable and exonerated 19 men. We reviewed excessive sentences that harmed Black and brown youth, and we kept kids out of adult court at unprecedented rates. We increased transparency, putting out public data and placing DAs into the community. We shifted resources into serious cases and have achieved an 85% conviction rate in homicides and shootings. We increased support for victims, bringing in over a million dollars in outside funding.
We have more to do as we fight for prevention and push for a more just criminal justice system. Given what we’ve done so far, I know we can do so much in a second term.
How do you intend to bring more diversity to the office?
We have worked hard to increase diversity, and we will keep doing more. I am the first District Attorney to actively go in person to recruit lawyers at every HBCU in the country. I have also traveled to other national law schools and prioritized hiring women and people of color to ensure that the office becomes more and more diverse every year. Since I took office, the proportion of new ADAs who are people of color increased by 67% from the preceding two years, with a 50% increase in Black ADAs. I have also hired people of color and women in many of my top posts. And I created a diversity, equity & inclusion director to help increase recruitment and outreach internally so that the office can keep getting better in hiring practices. The office has more to do, but has also come a long way.
