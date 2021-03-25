The School District of Philadelphia administrators announced Thursday that it’s expanding its list of students eligible for in-person learning for the next part of its hybrid-learning plan.
Starting April 6, families of students in grades 3-5 and students with complex needs in grades 6-8 can complete the Phase II Learning Model selection survey, where they can choose to have their children participate in hybrid learning. Phase I included pre-K to second-grade students.
Families will have until April 13 to make the selection. Hybrid-learning students in Phase II will start the week of April 26.
Staff supporting students in Phase II will return to their school buildings April 12 to engage in professional development and prepare their classrooms for the return of students.
“All along, we have said that students learn best in the classroom, engaging in face-to-face interaction with their teachers and being with their peers,” said Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. in a statement.
“We look forward to welcoming more students back to school for in-person learning during this next phase and meeting the needs of more families who want this learning option for their child.”
District administrators said that the decision to limit Phase II to these student groups was made to ensure that all school health and safety protocols are maintained.
Students returning to in-person learning must follow health and safety protocols including mandatory mask or other facial covering wearing, new classroom setups and signage for social distancing, touchless hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass partitions, maximum occupancy signs, enhanced cleaning protocols, and a COVID-19 rapid testing program in place for students and staff.
“We need to slowly bring our students and staff back in order to maintain our district health safety protocols that we've implemented throughout our ongoing consultation with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Children's Hospital Philadelphia as well as other guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” said chief of schools for The School District of Philadelphia Evelyn Nuñez.
District administrators said based on the number of children in hybrid, they will keep to 6 feet of social distancing for now. The CDC recently said it was safe for elementary schools to maintain 3 feet of social distancing.
“At this time, based on the number of students that we have in our hybrid model, we’ve been very successful in maintaining social distancing requirements at 6 feet,” Nuñez said.
The hybrid model is structured so that students attend school in person for two days per week and engage in digital learning three days each week.
Families can choose to keep children in the 100% digital learning model. However, families who do not make a selection will automatically remain 100% digital.
The school district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) have completed their readiness reviews for the majority of the school buildings serving students in Phase II.
Twelve more schools will have to be cleared by the PFT before teachers return to the buildings.
“Readiness reviews for remaining Phase II buildings will be completed and communicated before staff and students return,” Nuñez said.
District administrators announced Monday that 22 additional schools would be returning for in-person learning April 5. Teachers and support staff returned to buildings March 24.
This is the fourth set of schools that has reopened since the District and PFT agreed on a process allowing the union to individually review plans for all schools and start bringing students and staff back for in-person instruction.
The first 53 schools reopened March 8, followed by 45 more schools March 15. And 35 more elementary schools reopened Monday for in-person education.
About one-third of the district’s pre-K students through second-graders have currently opted for hybrid classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.