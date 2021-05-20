Cheyney University of Pennsylvania’s commencement was held Saturday, May 15, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities around the world have all had to change how graduation ceremonies will look.
“Cheyney University wants to recognize the achievements of our May 2020 graduates in a manner that will keep students, their families, our staff and the region safe while also celebrating the valuable degrees earned by our latest class,” said Aaron Walton, president of Cheyney University. “With health and safety established as our top priorities, the administration asked our graduating seniors to share their vision for commencement. Results of our survey showed an overwhelming majority of graduating seniors, nearly 90%, supported postponing the previously scheduled May 9th ceremony to a date later in the year.”
Cheyney University of Pennsylvania became the nation’s first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in 1837.
