Each campaign provided the following list of endorsements:
VEGA
Wards
7, 19, 23, 26, 43, 57, 63, 64, 66A, 66B
Unions
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19
Cement Masons and Plasterers Local 592
Painters DC 21
Bricklayers Local 1
Sprinkler Fitters Local 692
Fire Fighters and Paramedics Local 22
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5
Individuals
State Sen. Tina Tartaglione
State Rep. Mike Driscoll
State Rep. Angel Cruz (also 7th Ward Leader)
State Rep. Kevin Boyle
Hollis Thomas, former Philadelphia Eagles player
Tim Costello, of the Costello Boxing Family
Bill Cecil, “Mayor of Southwest”
153 former ADAs who cosigned a letter against Krasner
KRASNER
Wards
1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 17, 20, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 42, 47, 50, 52, 61
Unions
AFL-CIO
1199C
AFT 2026
Laborers Local 332
AFSCME DC 33
SEIU HealthcarePA
Faculty and Staff of the Community College of Philadelphia
Other groups
PA Working Families Party
RECLAIM Philadelphia
Neighborhood Networks
Penn Dems (University of Penn student group)
Penn Justice Democrats
Our Revolution
Black Clergy
Make the Road PA
215 People’s Alliance
Free the Ballot
Real Justice PAC
Color of Change
Individuals
State Rep. Morgan Cephas
State Rep. Izzy Fitzgerald
State Rep. Rick Krajewski
State Rep. and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton
Councilmember Kendra Brooks
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier
Councilmember Cherelle Parker
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson
Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez
State Sen. Shariff Street
State Sen. Tony Williams
Councilmember Curtis Jones
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson
Councilmember Helen Gym
U.S Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Malcolm Jenkins, former Philadelphia Eagles player
Musician John Legend
