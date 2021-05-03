Each campaign provided the following list of endorsements:

VEGA

Wards

7, 19, 23, 26, 43, 57, 63, 64, 66A, 66B

Unions

Sheet Metal Workers Local 19

Cement Masons and Plasterers Local 592

Painters DC 21

Bricklayers Local 1

Sprinkler Fitters Local 692

Fire Fighters and Paramedics Local 22

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5

Individuals

State Sen. Tina Tartaglione

State Rep. Mike Driscoll

State Rep. Angel Cruz (also 7th Ward Leader)

State Rep. Kevin Boyle

Hollis Thomas, former Philadelphia Eagles player

Tim Costello, of the Costello Boxing Family

Bill Cecil, “Mayor of Southwest”

153 former ADAs who cosigned a letter against Krasner

KRASNER

Wards

1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 17, 20, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 42, 47, 50, 52, 61

Unions

AFL-CIO

1199C

AFT 2026

Laborers Local 332

AFSCME DC 33

SEIU HealthcarePA

Faculty and Staff of the Community College of Philadelphia

Other groups

PA Working Families Party

RECLAIM Philadelphia

Neighborhood Networks

Penn Dems (University of Penn student group)

Penn Justice Democrats

Our Revolution

Black Clergy

Make the Road PA

215 People’s Alliance

Free the Ballot

Real Justice PAC

Color of Change

Individuals

State Rep. Morgan Cephas

State Rep. Izzy Fitzgerald

State Rep. Rick Krajewski

State Rep. and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton

Councilmember Kendra Brooks

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier

Councilmember Cherelle Parker

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson

Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez

State Sen. Shariff Street

State Sen. Tony Williams

Councilmember Curtis Jones

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson

Councilmember Helen Gym

U.S Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Malcolm Jenkins, former Philadelphia Eagles player

Musician John Legend

BILLY PENN/WHYY

