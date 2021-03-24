City officials and leaders from the region’s business community have launched Ready.Set.Philly! — a year-long initiative aimed at restoring Philadelphia's economic and cultural vibrancy.
This collaborative initiative from the city of Philadelphia, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and a coalition of businesses and organizations aims to provide information that will encourage, support and promote safely bringing people back to the city.
“If workers and visitors don’t return to work and play, it will change the culture and economics of Philadelphia,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference Wednesday.
“As vaccines roll out and more and more people become protected against COVID-19, the closer the city gets to a post-pandemic reality," he said. “Philadelphia is ready to meet the short and long term goals to reset the city but we can’t do it alone. That’s why we’re excited to partner with the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce on Ready.Set.Philly!”
Ready.Set.Philly! will work with business partners of all types and sizes to serve as a business and employee resource for information about vaccines and returning to the workplace and things to do in downtown Center City. Also, it will coordinate with businesses to help make sure that the city’s transit system and downtown is clean and safe for people to return.
Kenney was joined at the announcement by the chairs of Ready.Set.Philly! — City Commerce Director Michael Rashid, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Chair Susan Jacobson, and Bill Hankowsky, former chair, president and CEO of Liberty Property Trust — as well as Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau Chief Administrative Officer Angela Val, who also serves as Ready.Set.Philly!’s executive director.
“Philadelphia needs a shot in the arm — literally and figuratively,” Val said.
“As more people are vaccinated, we’ll be able to move toward safety going back to workplaces, restaurants, shops and museums and do all the things that we loved about Philadelphia," she said. "Moving from crisis to progress to success requires a coordinated collaboration and a unified strategy.”
Rashid said that this is the city’s time to position itself for success.
"Now is the time to focus not just on bringing Philadelphia back but innovating to advance our city, to create economic opportunity and position ourselves to attract and expand businesses,” he said. "Progress will be measured incrementally. Things like increases in office and hotel capacity, growing numbers of Philadelphians who are vaccinated, retail statistics and traffic all assure us that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
COVID-19 has caused a nearly $750 million budget gap for the city in fiscal year 2021, with an anticipated shortfall of another $450 million in fiscal year 2022. It has also disproportionately impacted Black and brown businesses and workers, according to data collected by the chamber. Jacobson identified Ready.Set.Philly! as a key initiative in the chamber’s "Recharge and Recover" inclusive economic recovery plan.
“There’s no roadmap or blueprint for resetting the economic and cultural ecosystem of a city after a global pandemic, so we’re out to create the model,” Jacobson said.
“The chamber is committed to partnering with the city and other stakeholders to ensure Philadelphia returns stronger than it was before," she said. "This is the moment to set ourselves up for success, and Ready.Set.Philly! is how we’re going to achieve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.