Pow! Pow!

Gunshots go off, another life gone

Black person reaches into their pocket

Police automatically think you have a weapon

You run, you look suspicious

Next thing you know, handcuffs, on the ground

Can’t speak, can’t breathe

Can’t move because the cops piling on top of you multiply

“What have I done wrong?”

“Why am I a threat to you?”

“Why do you take my life?”

Protests...riots...damage… these things happen because through your eyes, black lives don’t matter

We’re getting killed off one by one

Why do you do this?

All of a sudden you see us, we’re automatically dangerous

They don’t ask questions, they start shooting

Put us into the back of a cop van and go on a rough ride

We get shot while going on a jog

Privilege kneeling down on our necks until our eyes shut.

Trayvon, Aiyana, Philando, Freddie, George, Ahmad, and more

Their lives were decided by a bullet

Lives in your hands..

Keep a life or end it?

You scream ALL lives matter but is that even true to you?

Do you get racially profiled and sent to jail for a crime you didn’t commit?

Never. You could be caught. Red- handed. Guilty. No jail time.

No justice served.

We start a movement- it’s racist, wrong, inappropriate

But let’s not forget slavery, segregation, police brutality, hate crimes, and your flawed justice system

For us to take a stand, it’s discrimination

We can’t speak OUR truth without you telling us we are the ones in the wrong.

Black people are defined by the color of their skin

Why does my skin matter to you?

Does it scare you?

We don’t “fit in”

We’re too “different”

We’re human beings, just like you

We have have an abundance of feelings, just like you

We have loving families, just like you

We have bright futures, just like you

But that doesn’t seem to matter to you,

Because when you see me...

“My hands are up! Don’t shoot!”