Pow! Pow!
Gunshots go off, another life gone
Black person reaches into their pocket
Police automatically think you have a weapon
You run, you look suspicious
Next thing you know, handcuffs, on the ground
Can’t speak, can’t breathe
Can’t move because the cops piling on top of you multiply
“What have I done wrong?”
“Why am I a threat to you?”
“Why do you take my life?”
Protests...riots...damage… these things happen because through your eyes, black lives don’t matter
We’re getting killed off one by one
Why do you do this?
All of a sudden you see us, we’re automatically dangerous
They don’t ask questions, they start shooting
Put us into the back of a cop van and go on a rough ride
We get shot while going on a jog
Privilege kneeling down on our necks until our eyes shut.
Trayvon, Aiyana, Philando, Freddie, George, Ahmad, and more
Their lives were decided by a bullet
Lives in your hands..
Keep a life or end it?
You scream ALL lives matter but is that even true to you?
Do you get racially profiled and sent to jail for a crime you didn’t commit?
Never. You could be caught. Red- handed. Guilty. No jail time.
No justice served.
We start a movement- it’s racist, wrong, inappropriate
But let’s not forget slavery, segregation, police brutality, hate crimes, and your flawed justice system
For us to take a stand, it’s discrimination
We can’t speak OUR truth without you telling us we are the ones in the wrong.
Black people are defined by the color of their skin
Why does my skin matter to you?
Does it scare you?
We don’t “fit in”
We’re too “different”
We’re human beings, just like you
We have have an abundance of feelings, just like you
We have loving families, just like you
We have bright futures, just like you
But that doesn’t seem to matter to you,
Because when you see me...
“My hands are up! Don’t shoot!”
