Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Beta Delta Zeta Chapter, held an Adopt-A-NICU initiative with Jefferson Health of Philadelphia’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The chapter gave them gift cards and neonatal items as part of their Zeta Prematurity Awareness Program. The Philly Zetas collected over 140 donations of neonatal items including $280 worth of gift cards to assist families with gas and transportation while visiting babies in the NICU.
In attendance were their International Phylacter, Saniah M. Johnson, CPA; Pennsylvania State March of Dimes Coordinator, Cynthia Drakeford; Chapter President Dana M. Moore; Chapter Z-HOPE Coordinator Jamel Hicks and Chapter Prematurity Awareness Coordinator Keturah Greene. They were met by nine of Jefferson’s doctors and nurses, including nurse manager Suzanne Lagner. “Today we deliver the first of many donations to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital’s NICU as we celebrate the beginning of a lasting partnership with the hospital and the families that they service,” Moore said.
The Philly Zetas look forward to continuing their support and partnership with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital’s NICU, and eventually expanding their initiative to include NICUs at other area hospitals.
