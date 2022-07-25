Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., one of the country’s largest African American women’s service organizations, ended their 2022 Grand Boulè on Sunday, July 24. The women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority had a jam-packed agenda filled with sorority business meetings, service-oriented projects, and celebratory moments.
Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, the sorority’s 25th International President, focused this Boulè’s theme on honoring the legacy of the sorority’s founders through the theme, “Honoring Our Founders, Continuing Their Legacy, The Dream Lives On!”
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East.
