Sigma Gamma Rho’s Alpha Eta Sigma chapter held its 41st George Washington Carver Peanut Luncheon for scholarship on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Hilton City Avenue. The sorority honored five individuals this year for their work in the community and/or the strides they are making in their careers as African Americans. The Golden Rose Awards were given to: state Rep. Joanna McClinton, founder/CEO of “She Can Win” Jasmine E. Sessoms and Upper Darby Police Sgt. Laina Stevens. The Black and Golden Rose Award was given to Al and Marjani Harris, who opened first Black-owned Cancer Cares Center in the Country the “Cancer Who? Cares Center.”
— SUBMITTED PHOTOS
