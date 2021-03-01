Philadelphia school officials and union leaders have reached a compromise that will allow some schools to reopen their buildings on March 8 — roughly a year after the district last welcomed students into classrooms.
The deal, announced Monday, calls for pre-K through grade 2 students at about 50 elementary schools to attend classes in-person twice a week, if they choose.
That’s well short of the roughly 155 buildings the School District of Philadelphia wanted to reopen in its first phase of in-person learning. But the deal also means that the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) — the city’s largest teachers union — will back off its loudly stated preference that staffers be fully vaccinated before stepping back into classrooms.
Affected staff are expected to report to buildings on Wednesday, March 3 — two days from now.
At a joint press conference Monday, union, district, and city officials said the buildings slated to reopen next week were selected because all parties agreed they had the ventilation necessary to offer a safe learning environment.
Months of delays and revisions resulted in Philadelphia becoming one of the area’s last school systems to offer some form of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The March 8 reopening will come 360 days after Philadelphia school buildings closed their doors on March 13, 2020.
As a result of this compromise, a fraction of the 9,000 students originally eligible will have the option to attend in-person classes twice a week — while completing the rest of their lessons virtually. The school district has about 120,000 students overall.
The district scrapped plans to reopen classrooms in August and November after community pushback. This third attempt to offer in-person classes originally called for students to return on Feb. 22, but that date was delayed twice as administrators and union officials negotiated details for weeks with guidance from a city-appointed mediator.
As recently as late February, the PFT opposed the district’s reopening plan, organizing rallies and highlighting what it saw as insufficient classroom ventilation. In January, union leaders said it would be “foolish” to have staff in classrooms before they were vaccinated.
Philadelphia teachers began to receive vaccinations last week, but it will be more than a month before staff get both doses and receive the full, medical benefits.
District officials have long argued that students — especially younger students — need in-person instruction to thrive. They’ve pointed to early data that shows younger students failing to make expected progress during the pandemic. Officials also argued that state and federal guidance says elementary students can learn safely in-person so long as schools take proper precautions.
The district’s plan was backed but city public health officials, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The argument for return, however, ran into a stone wall of mistrust of district building safety — one built over decades.
Educators and parents have said they don’t have confidence the district can provide a safe environment because of its troubling record on facilities maintenance. While all parents of children in grades pre-K through grade 2 were given the option to send their children back to classrooms twice a week, only about a third selected to do so in a November survey.
Still, district leaders said it was important to give the thousands of families who wanted in-person instruction that opportunity. Now, with a deal in place, they finally seem poised to deliver.
