District schools will remain fully virtual at this time

Dear School District of Philadelphia Families,

Based on the most recent updates from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH), the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDH), in order to help safeguard the health and well-being of our staff, students and families, the School District of Philadelphia has determined that all schools will remain fully virtual at this time.

This means our plans to begin transitioning to a hybrid learning model later this month are on hold and all students will continue with 100% digital learning until further notice.

It continues to be our goal to transition to hybrid learning, but we remain committed to doing so only when guidance and data from the PDPH, PDE and PDH shows that we can do it safely.

Families should follow the schedule that was shared and plan to resume their normal digital learning schedule on Tuesday, November 17th.

We realize this is disappointing news for many students and families who want to resume in-person learning, but safety has been and will remain our highest priority. Families who opted into the hybrid model will maintain their selection when guidance and data show it is safe to move to hybrid learning.

As we continue with full digital learning, we remain fully committed to supporting the needs of our students and families. For information or assistance with chromebook/technology support, social-emotional support, meals, building preparedness and more, please visit our Advancing Education Safely website at www.philasd.org/aes.

As I’ve said before, COVID-19 conditions are ever changing, requiring all of us to be flexible. We must expect and be prepared for those changes as we work together to support everyone’s health and well-being. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe.

Sincerely,

William R. Hite Jr., Ed.D.

Superintendent

The School District of Philadelphia