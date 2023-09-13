Hospice is intended to provide comfort and support to patients at the end of their life so that they can experience their remaining time in the best ways possible. Experts say that unfortunately, misconceptions about hospice often lead people to make uninformed decisions at a critical, complex juncture in their lives.

“There is often an idea that hospice equates to giving up. But hospice is actually about taking control,” says Paul Mastrapa, president and chief executive officer of Interim HealthCare Inc. “It’s the job of the hospice team to understand what a patient’s goals for end-of-life care are, and help them live that last trajectory of their life the way they want to.”

StatePoint

