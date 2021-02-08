The discovery of a mass grave potentially containing the remains of Black victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned “folklore” into reality.
“We believed [mass graves existed] in the community and from what our families have told us, which has been passed down,” said Kristi Williams, chairwoman of the Greater Tulsa African American Affairs Commission. “But getting the city and white Tulsans to believe it — they just considered it folklore.”
“So when they did find that there was definitely bodies in these mass graves, that put an end to the folklore and the suspicion,” Williams added. “It made it truth.”
In October the city's 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation discovered at least 11 coffins holding unidentified remains in an unmarked mass grave during a test excavation in an area known as the “Original 18” in the African-American section of Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, where funeral home records indicate massacre victims were buried.
During a public oversight committee hearing for the 1921 Graves Investigation on Jan. 28, members aimed to develop a reinterment plan for the estimated 12 remains — but which could number more than 30, according to a committee report on the City of Tulsa’s website.
The excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery will continue this summer.
The remains found at Oaklawn Cemetery are currently unidentified, preventing officials from finding descendants or guardians. A plan for reinterment is required before exhuming any remains, including seeking necessary state approvals.
If remains are found to be victims of the massacre, DNA samples would be taken and the remains would be placed in storage pending identification of next of kin. The city would memorialize those who were found and those who remain missing, similar to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Williams, a member of the 1921 Graves Investigation public oversight committee, said many in the Black Tulsa community are calling for finding a different location for the interment of the remains.
Williams, a Philadelphia native who lives in Tulsa, noted that W. Tate Brady, considered a founder of Tulsa and a Ku Klux Klan leader, is buried in the Oakland Cemetery.
“When I think of my Jewish friends, they wouldn’t want to be buried in a cemetery that Hitler was in,” William said.
Michelle Place, executive director of the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, said there remain many unanswered questions about the massacre. Tulsa residents — both Black and white — avoided talking about the massacre for decades and the history was predominantly seen through the lens of white men.
Place, also a member of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said the excavation project could help Tulsa residents understand the truth about the massacre and provide a more inclusive historical record.
“We no longer can ignore our history — warts and all,” Place said.
A white mob destroyed 35 square blocks of the African-American community during the night of May 31 and into the afternoon of June 1, 1921. The area, which was home to nearly 10,000 African Americans at the time, was disparagingly referred to by whites as “Little Africa” or the Negro quarter. Later it was referred to as Greenwood.
The riot was sparked after Dick Rowland, a young Black man, was jailed and accused of assaulting a white woman, Sarah Page, on a public elevator in broad daylight. After Rowland was arrested, an angry white mob gathered outside the courthouse intent on lynching him.
Armed African Americans gathered there to protect Rowland from being lynched. A confrontation ensued between a white man and Black man, and a shot was heard. The shot was the start of a race riot. An estimated 300 people were killed.
Williams said the end of the folklore around the massacre means “the beginning of justice.” She said reparations must be provided to the descendants in some form, like offering free tuition to Oklahoma State University or blunting gentrification in the Greenwood area, a traditionally Black area.
“We’re not faced with an opportunity where we can right history and also where we can write history,” Williams said.
“The only way for justice is really to give reparations for what happened. … We can’t talk about reconciliation or healing until that takes place,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.