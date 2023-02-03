Funeral services were held Friday for Harold "Sonny" Hopson, the Philadelphia radio disc jockey known as "The Mighty Burner," who died on Jan. 21 at the age of 85.
The services were held at the Salt and Light Community Church under the direction of Pastor Cean R. James.
Hopson was a prominent figure in the Philadelphia music scene. He spent much of his radio career at WHAT-AM, beginning in 1965, and later worked at WDAS.
He was a manager and producer for jazz musicians like Charles Earland and the Fantastic Johnny C and became acquainted with jazz singer Billy Eckstine.
Hopson owned four neighborhood clubs, including the Astro Disc Club in Philadelphia’s downtown and Sonny Hopson’s Celebrity Lounge in Germantown.
He served as the co-host of the Ed Hurst and Georgie Woods shows and MC of the Miss Black America Show.
He was also involved in the civil rights movement.
— Tribune Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.