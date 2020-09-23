Did you know: Chewing Gum Day (Sept. 30)

• Humans have used chewing gum for over 5,000 years. They may have chewed it for enjoyment, to stave off hunger, or to freshen their breath much like we do today.

• The sources used to make gum resulted in minty and sweet chewable globs of wax or sap resin that fulfilled the human urge to gnaw.

• Various forms of chewing gum have existed since the Neolithic period. In 2007, a British archaeology student discovered a 5,000-year-old piece of chewing gum made from bark tar with tooth imprints in it. Presumed to be the oldest piece of chewing gum, the discovery took place in Finland. Made from bark tar, scientists said the gum had antiseptic properties and other medicinal advantages.

• Many other cultures chewed gum made from the resin of the mastic tree, from plants, grasses and other resins.

• In 1848, John B. Curtis developed and sold the first commercial chewing gum, which was called “The State of Maine Pure Spruce Gum.”

• Around 1850, a gum made from paraffin wax was developed and surpassed the spruce gum in popularity.

• On Dec. 28, 1869, William Semple filed an early patent on chewing gum, patent No. 98,304.

• Some studies show chewing gum helps improve memory, reduce stress and increase alertness.

• Chewing sugar-free gum improves overall oral hygiene while also helping to curb cravings and improving digestion.