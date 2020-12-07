Dick Allen, who was one of the Philadelphia Phillies greatest players, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 according to his family’s twitter page. Allen was 78.

“The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker Dick Allen. Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick’s iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America’s Pastime. He is now reunited with his beloved daughter, Terri. The Phillies extend their condolences to Dick’s widow, Willa, his family, friends and all his fans from coast to coast,” said the Phillies released in a statement on twitter.

Allen had his No. 15 jersey number retired by the Phillies on Sept. 3, 2020. This was the 57th anniversary of his major league debut with the team.

Allen played for the Phillies during the Civil Rights era. He was a real trailblazer. He was the first African American superstar for the Phillies.

Allen played nine of 15 seasons (1963-77) in the majors with the Phillies. In 1964, he won National League Rookie of the Year. During his years with the Phillies, he hit .290 with 204 doubles, 204 home runs, 655 RBI, a .371 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage (.902 OPS) in 1,070 games.

Allen’s slugging percentage is second-best in Phillies history, behind only Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (.553), and he ranks 10th in home runs. Allen led the league in OPS four times in his career, including twice with the Phillies in 1966 (1.027) and 1967 (.970).

He was one of the greatest sluggers of his era. He had the fifth-most home runs (319) among all major league players over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind four Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335) and Willie McCovey (327). Moreover, his combined .940 OPS was second best, narrowly trailing Aaron (.941). Finally, over those 11 years, his cumulative WAR of 58.3 was tied for sixth-highest among all players, including 37 hall of famers to play during that time.

Allen twice led the American League in home runs, including the 1972 season when he was named Most Valuable Player after hitting .308 with 37 home runs, 113 RBI, 99 walks, a .420 on-base percentage and a 1.023 OPS. His only postseason appearance came in 1976 when he made three starts for the Phillies in the National League Championship Series.

Allen, a seven-time all-star (1965-67; 1970; 1972-74), played nearly every position on the field during his career, but was widely known as a first and third baseman. He played (1963-69; 1975-76), the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland A’s (1977).

In 2014, Allen missed getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by one vote. He was on the Golden Era ballot that focuses on players who starred in the majors from 1950-69. He needed 12 votes to get enshrined.

The Golden Days Committee was supposed to meet on Dec. 6. to elect the next Hall of Fame class. However, the Hall of Fame Board announced in August that its Board of Directors had voted unanimously to reschedule this winter’s two Era Committee elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen could be a major candidate for the Hall of Fame in 2021. He has all the qualifications to be enshrined.

In 2018, he was inducted into the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) “Hall of Game.”