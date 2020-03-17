Diane L. Stokes, a former educator, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was 62.
She was born on July 4, 1957 in Philadelphia to the late John and Vera Kensey. She grew up with six siblings in West Philadelphia and was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. She graduated from University City High School.
As a teenager, she aspired to become a school teacher. She earned a degree in early childhood education from Cheyney State College and later received her master’s degree.
She married James Stokes on April 14, 1979 and two daughters were born to their union. They were married for 40 years.
Stokes achieved her goal to become an educator when she was hired by the School District of Philadelphia. She went on to teach for 38 years and taught several generations of families.
Stokes enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and close friends. She traveled to Hawaii and the Caribbean islands and attended the international convention of Jehovah Witnesses. Stokes’ favorite places to travel to included Wildwood, New Jersey; Orlando, Florida and Outer Banks, North Carolina. She enjoyed dining out and she savored seafood. One of her greatest joys was shopping.
“You always knew where you stood with Diane because she honestly and kindly shared and expressed her opinions with you,” her family said in a tribute.
“She could also give you a look and you would know exactly what she was saying to you without opening her mouth and that was one of the qualities people loved about her.”
“Diane was a wonderful person and dedicated friend to all those she loved and loved her,” her family said.
She adored the company of her two grandchildren. They brought her much joy.
Stokes was baptized on Jan. 3, 1998 and became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Throughout the years, she preached and taught about Jehovah’s kingdom. She also assisted and aided individuals to baptism.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Kensey Chandler and Kathleen Kensey.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her daughters, Nicole Williams and Alexis Stokes; grandchildren, Kolby and Jrue Williams; niece, Jeannie Kensey; son-in-law, Ahmad Williams; sisters, Sharon Jackson, Vera Bailey (Rod Bailey), Tracy Colquitt (Ronald Colquitt); brother, John Kensey; mother-in-law, Marion Jackson; brothers-in-laws, Dwayne Cooper, Darryl Cooper, Steve Jackson (Tammy Jackson), John Jackson, Mike Jackson, Paul Jackson and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held Feb. 29 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 5619 Walnut St. Burial was private.
Forrest Walker Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
