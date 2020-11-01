D.j. Mattern

After losing her health insurance earlier this year, D.j. Mattern, who has Type 1 diabetes, turned to a growing underground network of people with diabetes who share extra insulin free of charge when they have it. (Rachel Woolf for KHN)

 Rachel Woolf

INSULIN-SHARING NETWORKS

PREVENTABLE AMPUTATIONS

MISSING OUT ON BENEFITS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.