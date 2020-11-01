DIABETES Nov 1, 2020 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email After losing her health insurance earlier this year, D.j. Mattern, who has Type 1 diabetes, turned to a growing underground network of people with diabetes who share extra insulin free of charge when they have it. (Rachel Woolf for KHN) Rachel Woolf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ▸ INSULIN-SHARING NETWORKS▸ PREVENTABLE AMPUTATIONS Support the Philadelphia Tribune ▸ MISSING OUT ON BENEFITS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Register Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos Police Shoot Walter Wallace, Jr. In West Philly City and community leaders are reacting after police officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife on Monday in West Philadelphia. 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration Watch: Chadwick Boseman's Howard University 2018 Commencement speech Watch: Chadwick Boseman's Howard University 2018 Commencement speech Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form This week in History Thisweekinhistory On October 16, 1995, the Million Man March inspired future generations of activists and political leaders Weather by NBC10 Tweets by PhillyTrib Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBiden-Harris and Trump campaigns comment on Philadelphia police shootingDid You Know: National Chocolate Day (Oct. 28)Black firefighters' union sues over Trump endorsementProtests flare in Philadelphia after police kill Black manCity Council looks to boost police funding to purchase TasersPastor Gordon S. HoustonAlyn Waller leading by exampleHeightened unrest in Philadelphia after Black man's killingPhiladelphia struggles with virus upsurge, eyes restrictionsWoman found stabbed to death in Philadelphia apartment fire Images Videos CommentedCoard: Anyone celebrating Columbus Day is racist, ignorant, or both (2)Police: 4 shot to death, 1 stabbed to death in Philadelphia (1)Coard: Happy 90th Birthday, Charles W. Bowser, Esquire (1)New DNC ad campaign aims to ensure Pa.’s Black voters have a plan to cast ballots (1)Why the US Postal Service is in deep financial trouble (1)City Council looks to boost police funding to purchase Tasers (1)Tensions continue to brew between Philly police and community after fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. (1)Black churches mobilizing voters despite virus challenges (1)High early voter turnout is encouraging (1)A call for board reform at Lincoln University (1) Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.