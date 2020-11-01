African American adults are 60 percent more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to have been diagnosed with diabetes by a physician.

In 2016, non-Hispanic blacks were 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with end stage renal disease as compared to non-Hispanic whites.

In 2016, non-Hispanic blacks were 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized for lower limb amputations as compared to non-Hispanic whites.

In 2017, African Americans were twice as likely as non-Hispanic whites to die from diabetes.