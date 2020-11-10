HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration Tuesday began distributing COVID-19 antigen test kits provided by the federal government to certified institutions in Delaware County.

“Antigen test cards are a timely, quick and easy-to-use tool for communities to receive rapid COVID-19 testing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “These test kits, provided by the federal government and being distributed to areas in need by the Wolf administration, will further help communities struggling with the spread of COVID-19. Antigen tests look for pieces of proteins that make up the SARS-CoV-2 virus and are less sensitive than PCR tests for detecting COVID-19 infections.”

The state's fifth allotment of the antigen test kits will be distributed to Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified institutions in Armstrong, Dauphin, Delaware and Indiana counties.

Last week, 371,480 tests were distributed to 15 facilities in Elk, Lawrence, Mifflin and Philadelphia counties. Philadelphia distributed all 353,280 of their allotment during the week. Additional tests will be provided to health care providers in those counties in the coming weeks.

The antigen test detects an antigen on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus while the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test detects viral RNA. Both PCR and antigen tests can detect active infection and are considered diagnostic. Antigen tests can be considered for symptomatic individuals (within the first five to seven days of symptom onset) and in asymptomatic individuals in settings where there is a high probability that the individual to be tested is positive, such as when they are a close contact of a case.

Last month Levine issued an order reinforcing the requirement that health care providers and facilities must report all antigen test results, both positive and negative, to the Department of Health. A patient with a positive antigen test result is considered a case and receives a complete case investigation and contact tracing.

The department expects to receive hundreds of thousands more tests from the federal government and will continue to provide kits to counties in need.

CLIA-certified sites include:

All long-term care facilities.

Higher-education institutions.

Drug and alcohol and behavioral health treatment centers.

State and county correctional facilities.

Healthcare providers:

Federally qualified health enters.

Urgent care centers.

Pharmacies.

Primary care doctors.

The targeted populations will be tested at CLIA-certified sites that directly receive the test kits and can provide timely test results and health care advice during their visit.

Targeted populations include:

Individuals in congregate care settings.

Day care workers or clients.

K-12 students and adults who work in K-12 settings.

College and university students.

Individuals without permanent housing.

Food distribution facility employees.

Food workers.

First responders.

