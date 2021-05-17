WASHINGTON — Asked about the path to enact new voting-rights laws, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has repeatedly offered a pat reply: “Failure is not an option.”
Faced with a barrage of new state laws aiming to restrict voting outside Election Day — pushed by Republican legislatures egged on by former president Donald Trump’s false claims of rampant fraud — most Democrats agree with Schumer that the need for a federal backstop is essential.
But failure is very much an option — it is, in fact, the most likely one.
A Senate committee on Tuesday reached a partisan deadlock over Democrats’ sprawling overhaul of federal election, ethics and campaign finance law — the For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1 or S. 1 — and there is no clear path to breaking it. A Thursday lunch meeting of Democratic senators to discuss a way forward did not produce any breakthroughs, and lawmakers, aides and activists said they have little more than blind hope that one will materialize.
Leaving the meeting, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., a lead author of the For the People Act, said that progress “starts with the conversation among the senators, getting focused on it, getting familiar with the details, getting all the questions answered ... That’s a conversation we really started in full focus today.”
Yet the most important Democrat to the fate of voting legislation didn’t even attend the meeting and thus wasn’t part of the discussion. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was in his home state, attending an event with first lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner — not huddled in a Capitol Hill conference room seeking a way forward.
Manchin is the only Senate Democrat not to have co-sponsored the bill, and he has expressed serious misgivings about the For the People Act — and, more generally, moving forward on any type of voting legislation without Republican buy-in.
“I think it’s too darn broad, and we got no bipartisan support,” he told reporters Wednesday. “The country is more divided today than it’s ever been.”
The For the People Act, which passed the House in March, would provide minimum standards for early voting, vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration — overriding many of the provisions in the new Republican state laws, and expanding voter access in some Democratic states, as well. But it also would impose a plethora of new federal mandates that include nonpartisan congressional redistricting, public campaign financing, “dark money” disclosures and more.
Republicans have assailed the bill as an unwarranted federal intrusion in state election administration and a massive power grab by Democrats. They voted Tuesday en bloc in the Senate Rules and Administration Committee to reject it, creating a tie in the evenly split panel.
Manchin said he instead supports an alternative — a refurbishment of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 now known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon, that would reestablish Justice Department oversight over voting laws in jurisdictions with a history of discriminatory practices, including eight southern states plus Alaska.
Manchin, in fact, suggested he would extend the preemptive federal reviews, known as “preclearance,” to voting laws in all states and territories — a massive expansion of the landmark law that broke the back of Jim Crow.
In a joint letter to congressional leaders Monday, Manchin and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, called for bipartisan action to restore preclearance. “Protecting Americans’ access to democracy has not been a partisan issue for the past 56 years, and we must not allow it to become one now,” they wrote.
But, according to interviews with lawmakers, it is no more likely that bill could pass an evenly divided Senate than the For the People Act. Manchin on Wednesday reiterated he is unwilling to overturn the filibuster, the Senate’s 60-vote supermajority rule, and key Republicans said they were uninterested in supporting the John Lewis legislation.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he expected both bills to meet the same fate, referring to the John Lewis bill as “just a back-door way of trying to do what they’re trying to do through the front door, which is to get the federal government basically to manage the voting system.”
“If the bill was passed in the first place to get Black people to vote, and they’re turning out a higher percentage than whites are, what’s the problem?” said Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chief Democratic vote counter, waxed philosophical before Thursday’s meeting when a reporter asked about the political box canyon his party appears to have wandered into: “Some people look at a doughnut and just see the hole.”
He added, “I say a prayer every morning and evening for Joe Manchin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.