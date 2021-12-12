The complicated agreement reached in Congress to ensure the nation doesn’t default on its debt is a Frankenstein’s monster of arcane legislative procedures. The House-passed bill creates a one-time process in which 10 Republicans will technically agree to limit debate on a resolution to eventually allow Senate Democrats to vote to increase the debt ceiling through a simple majority. Republicans don’t have to vote for a specific debt ceiling bill or increase amount. They are just agreeing to not filibuster the creation of this one-time process.
If all of this sounds gimmicky, it’s because it is. The filibuster has been the subject of significant debate this year, with members of both parties treating it as a hallowed institution. When it comes to the debt ceiling, Republicans have been insistent that Democrats raise the debt ceiling on their own, while refusing until now to allow a simple majority vote. The debt ceiling deal reveals how fundamentally subjective and arbitrary the supposed traditions and customs of the upper chamber are, and it provides the latest example of how the Senate is a broken institution incapable of responsive and logical solutions to our nation’s problems.
The House text of the debt ceiling measure provides for its expedited consideration, short circuits Senate debate and defangs a potential filibuster on the substance of the bill. This is all happening with Mitch McConnell’s buy-in, which is crucial. But it strongly suggests that certain institutional dividing lines aren’t as bright as some members of the world’s most exclusive club have suggested.
With this workaround, Senate Democrats have invited a fair question: If certain filibuster exceptions can be made for the debt ceiling, then why not for the other existential matters pending before Congress? Already, voting rights and democracy reform activists are pointing out the potential hypocrisy. Given the precarious situation at the Supreme Court, abortion rights advocates aren’t likely too far behind, with immigration reform activists likely to try to follow suit. Do these issues not also merit privileged consideration?
This ordeal has reaffirmed how the reflexive institutional conservatism of the Senate prevents matters that Democrats prioritize from due consideration. There’s an asymmetry to how the Senate’s structure treats the parties’ respective agendas that consistently gives the GOP the upper hand. Judge confirmations, tax cuts and regulatory overhauls can all be accomplished with simple majorities. Rational gun legislation, protecting DACA immigrants, modest police reform and rescuing the nation from the fiscal cliff (among other things) require some level of buy-in from an intransigent opposition. It’s an imbalance unlikely to change anytime soon unless Democrats decide to do something about it.
The debt ceiling debacle has also blown a giant hole right through one of the principal arguments of certain senators who fervently defend the filibuster: that bipartisanship is a prerequisite for important matters that make it out of the Senate. To be clear: Democrats are the ones raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are just promising not to obstruct — this time, anyway. This is not a sustainable path, and it will only breed more distrust in the Senate, an institution already suffering from an approval deficit. Democrats who continue to treat the filibuster as some sacred feature of the Senate instead of what it is — a fairly arbitrary rule that can clearly be altered on a whim — should be asked what they’re actually defending.
Hard issues can’t be sidestepped forever, and patchwork solutions inevitably give way to more severe problems. My hope is that Democrats in Congress won’t have to learn this lesson the hard way. If nothing else, they should move next year toward defusing the debt ceiling bomb through the end of President Biden’s term. It’s more than fair to wonder whether a future GOP House majority would go along with averting fiscal calamity while a Democrat occupies the White House.
What’s abundantly clear is that the Senate is not giving Americans its best. That must change before what’s left of its credibility also falls over the cliff.
