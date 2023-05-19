Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is not the only branch of government with ethical lapses.

I’m not sure there’s much fire beneath the smoky ethical allegations swirling around the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas stands accused of accepting lavish gifts from a wealthy friend. Critics say Justice Neil M. Gorsuch shouldn’t have done a real estate deal with the head of a law firm that does business before the court.

None of this seems to violate any rules; at worst, the disclosures could have been clearer. Moreover, the recently floated notion that a big book contract creates a conflict of interest is farcical. But even if I’m wrong and there’s flame aplenty, the news media’s focus on ethics at the high court is far too narrow. If we’re experiencing a crisis of financial ethics in government, it’s not obvious that the justices are the principal culprits.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.” Bloomberg Opinion

This isn’t a tu quoque argument. If you demand that I get my house in order, disorder in yours doesn’t make you wrong. And nobody is likely to mistake me for a regular defender of Justice Thomas. My point, rather, is that the focus on the supposed sins of the judiciary is too narrow. If integrity is an important governance value — as I believe it is — we should demand it everywhere.

