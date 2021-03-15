Delaware County will launch an “Early Earned Release” pilot project designed to reduce the number of people on probation in the county.
The pilot project will begin on April 1 and will give individuals convicted of certain low-level offenses the opportunity to cut their time on probation in half.
The project was announced by District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer; Kevin Kelly, president judge of the county's Court of Common Pleas; and County Councilman Kevin Madden, chair of the Jail Oversight Board.
To become eligible, a person must comply with the terms of their probation, including paying any restitution. Unpaid court costs will result in a civil lien but not continued supervision.
"I believe that taking the steps we announce today will improve the lives of the people affected by allowing them to more easily take care of their families and themselves, without putting public safety at risk," Kelly said. "In addition, reducing the number of individuals under supervision will save the county much-needed tax dollars.”
Kelly said the plan resulted from meetings over several months to "map out a way for us to safely reduce the number of people under supervision." The pilot program will be evaluated each quarter, especially cases when an individual re-offends after being granted early release, he said.
A joint statement by the officials said research has shown that "long probation sentences are not associated with lower rates of recidivism and are more likely than shorter ones to lead to technical violations ... such as missing appointments or testing positive for drug use. The result of such noncompliance is often incarceration."
Stollsteimer said the research "clearly supports" the reforms. "The incremental benefit to the community, compared to the burden placed on the individual under supervision, as well as the economic cost of unnecessary supervision, is simply not justified," he said.
"If an individual has successfully completed half of their term of probation after the commission of one of the specified offenses, we can and should support their successful efforts at reentry by an early termination of their supervision. And I firmly believe that we can do so without any increased risk to public safety.”
Madden said he is "enormously grateful" to Kelly and Stollsteimer for their collaboration. "The pilot project they announce today is a small, but vital, first step toward better aligning our public safety goals with the needs of the re-entrant community,” Madden said.
